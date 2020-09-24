Telangana High Court stays regularisation of 99 GHMC outsourcing employees

Hyderabad: The High Court on Wednesday stayed the its earlier single Judge Bench order of regularisation of 99 outsourcing employees of GHMC. The civic body had sought suspension of August 7 orders passed by the High Court and argued that the said order had glaring errors.

The HC Bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice B Vjaysen Reddy ordered stay on the single Judge Bench order.



"We are prima facie satisfied that the order needs to be suspended.

This court is inclined to stay the order of the single judge, you will get back wages from the date when you have filed the writ petition," said the Court.

The Court adjourned the matter to August 24.