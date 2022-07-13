Telangana High Court to judicial officers: Don't pass adverse orders till July 15

Hyderabad: Due to incessant rain across the State, as directed by Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, all judicial officers have been directed not to pass any adverse orders when advocates or parties are unable to appear before courts. They have been told to extend the interim orders, if they are unable to represent till July 152022.

A circular has been released by the Registrar-General that all presiding officers in the State should follow the instructions.

HC gives nod to Kalyani Khani open cast project

The High Court division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda, on Tuesday heard the public interest litigation filed by TS Vidyavanthula Vedika (TVV) represented by its president G Ravinder, a retired Singareni Collieries employee. The PIL soughtg to stay all land acquisition activity/proceedings pursuant to the Adilabad Collector File No G2/5364/2015 dated June 23, 2016, including imminent dispossession of land owners for land acquisition for Kalyani Khani open-cast mining project without following the preliminary requirement of conducting gram sabhas in villages affected by the proposed project, specifically in violation of the unambiguous requirement in accordance with Sec 413 of the LA Act 3p of 2013 that in case of acquisition or alienation of any land in the Scheduled Areas.

Counsel for the respondent, Singareni Collieries, informed the court that as per the order of the court, gram sabha was held and the majority of people gave assent to the Kalyani Khani Project. The gram sabha adopted a resolution for the project;villagers have no objection to the proposed project.

The CJ bench opined that the court is not inclined to give any further orders and if anybody has problems regarding the project can approach the court. The court disposed off the plea with no costs.