Telangana Hosts Its Inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival

Telangana is set to make history with its first-ever Hot Air Balloon Festival, taking place over three days from Friday at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad. The event was inaugurated by Telangana's Tourism and Culture Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao.

A total of 300 visitors, who booked tickets in advance, will have the opportunity to enjoy rides in the hot air balloons, while the night glow show will be open to the general public. Tickets for the Hot Air Balloon Festival are available for purchase online, with prices ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1500, depending on age and the type of ride.

In an effort to boost tourism, the state government has also arranged several cultural events, including the International Kite and Sweets Festival from 13th to 15th January during the Sankranthi celebration, which saw a significant turnout. Additionally, a Drone Festival was held at Gachibowli Stadium on 16th and 17th January.

The Hot Air Balloon Festival, running from 16th to 18th January, is noteworthy as it marks the first such event in Hyderabad. The vibrant display of colourful balloons is scheduled to commence at 4 PM each day, promising to brighten the sky above the Parade Ground.