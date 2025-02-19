Telangana Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025: How to Get Benefits, Search Status

The Telangana state government has announced the Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025 for the citizens of Telangana. The Telangana state government established the Indiramma shelter Scheme to provide shelter for all the state's homeless residents. The Telangana state government will give financial aid and other incentives to all people through this initiative, allowing them to build their own permanent homes. The Telangana state government has allocated a total budget of INR 22,000 crore for the scheme's execution in this fiscal year. To take advantage of the Telangana Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025, candidates must complete the application form available on the official website.

What is Telangana Indiramma Housing Scheme?

The Telangana State Government has launched the Indiramma Housing Scheme, which is a substantial effort aimed at assisting the landless and homeless inhabitants in the state. This program would give free land for home development as well as financial help. It is the State Government's lone program addressing the concerns of Telangana movement activists and combatants who are homeless. Under the first phase, the Telangana government intends to construct 4.5 lakh residences for the state's homeless residents. All residences would be at least 400 square feet and would have an RCC roof, kitchen, and toilet.

Installment Releasing Process

Telangana State Housing Corporation Limited's Managing Director, V.P. Gautham, has said that the first portion of ₹5 lakh financial assistance for home building would be granted after the basement phase is finished.

By establishing a defined timeframe for basement-level completion and employing digital tracking methods, the administration hopes to improve efficiency and minimize money payment delays.



Motive of Indiramma Housing Scheme

The main motive of implementing the Indiramma Housing Scheme is to dramatically reduce the number of homeless persons in Telangana. The Telangana state government will provide land and financial aid to any individuals who are unable to purchase a permanent home. The Telangana state government will use this initiative to ensure that all individuals who are living on rent or do not own a home have access to adequate housing. The Telangana government plans to develop 4.5 lakh residences with a total budget of INR 22,000 crore. The Telangana Indiramma scheme 2025 is a housing accommodation initiative launched by the state government.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a permanent resident of Telangana.

Applicants must be from the lower or middle-class categories.

The candidate must not be enrolled in any other housing project in Telangana.

The candidate must not have a permanent house.

Benefits of Indiramma Housing

The Telangana government will provide permanent housing for the scheme's selected applicants.

The Telangana state government would offer the applicants both land and financial aid to help them build a house.

Financial support would be provided for INR 5 lakh for general residents and INR 6 lakh for SC or ST persons.

Aadhaar card

Latest passport-size photographs

Residence proof

Caste certificate

Income certificate

Ration card

Salient Features

Fixed residence: The State Government will provide financial help to chosen residents under the initiative to build their own homes.

The Telangana state government will conduct a house-to-house survey to determine whether individuals are in true need of financial assistance.

Financial help: The selected beneficiaries will get INR 5 lakh.

Reduce homeless individuals: One of the primary goals of creating this program is to reduce the number of homeless people in Telangana.

How to Get Benefits Under Indiramma Housing Scheme?

To receive the benefits under the Indiramma Housing scheme, your first must apply for the scheme and then after getting selected you can get the financial assistance.

STEP 1: To benefit from the Indiramma Housing Scheme, all candidates who meet the qualifying requirements must visit the official Indiramma Housing website and complete the application form.

STEP 2: Once on the home page of the official website, the applicant must select the option to apply online.

STEP 3: An application form will open on your desktop screen; the applicant must input all the information requested and attach any essential papers.

STEP 4: After inputting all the information, the applicant must rapidly check it and click on the submit button to conclude the procedure.

Search Application Status

Beneficiaries can check the status of their applications straight from their mobile phones using the official website.

Applicants must input their Aadhaar number, phone number, or ration card number to access their information.

The portal shows whether a land survey was completed, the condition of the home, and the category to which it was assigned.

If an application is denied, the platform will notify applicants of the reason.

File Online Grievance

To file an online grievance the candidate needs to visit the official portal of the Indiramma housing scheme

On the homepage click on the Grievance option.

After clicking on that you must fill in your mobile number.

Then the grievance portal will open and there you can easily submit a grievance and wait for the response.

Contact Details

040-29390057

FAQs

1. What is Telangana Indiramma Housing scheme?

Ans: The Telangana state government established the Indiramma shelter Scheme to provide shelter for all the state's homeless residents.

2. What are the benefits of the scheme?

Ans: The Telangana government plans to develop 4.5 lakh residences with a total budget of INR 22,000 crore.

3. Who can apply for this scheme?

Ans: The candidate must be a permanent resident of Telangana.

4. How much of financial assistance will be given?

Ans: Financial support would be provided in the amount of INR 5 lakh for general residents and INR 6 lakh for SC or ST persons.



