Telangana Intermediate Exam 2024: Extended Fee Payment Deadline Announced
The Telangana Intermediate exams for the 2024-2025 academic year are approaching. The deadline for fee payments has been extended until January 16. Students who miss the deadline will face a fine of Rs. 2500. The exams are scheduled to begin on March 5.
The Intermediate (2024-2025 academic year) exams in Telangana are coming up soon, and the schedule has been released. Students are now preparing for the exams. The Intermediate Board had set a deadline for paying exam fees, which was December 31. However, that deadline has already passed.
Good news for students who haven't paid their fees yet: The Board has extended the deadline for fee payments. Students now have until January 16 to pay. If the fees are not paid by this new deadline, students will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 2500 to appear for the exams. The Board encourages students who haven't paid yet to use this extra time to settle their fees.
The Inter exams are set to begin on March 5. The exams for both first and second-year students will be held from March 5 to March 20.Specifically, the first-year exams will start on March 5, while the second-year exams will begin on March 6.
Inter Exam Schedule
Inter First Year Exam Dates:
- March 5: Part-2 Second Language
- March 7: Part-1 English Paper
- March 11: Maths Paper 1A, Botany Paper-1, Political Science Paper-1
- March 13: Maths Paper 1B, Zoology Paper-1, History Paper-1
- March 17: Physics, Economics
- March 19: Chemistry, Commerce
Inter Second Year Exam Dates:
- March 6: Part-2 Second Language
- March 10: Part-1 English
- March 12: Maths Paper 2A, Botany, Political Science
- March 15: Maths Paper 2B, Zoology, History
- March 18: Physics, Economics
- March 20: Chemistry, Commerce