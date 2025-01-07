Telangana Intermediate Exam 2024: Extended Fee Payment Deadline Announced

The Intermediate (2024-2025 academic year) exams in Telangana are coming up soon, and the schedule has been released. Students are now preparing for the exams. The Intermediate Board had set a deadline for paying exam fees, which was December 31. However, that deadline has already passed.

Good news for students who haven't paid their fees yet: The Board has extended the deadline for fee payments. Students now have until January 16 to pay. If the fees are not paid by this new deadline, students will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 2500 to appear for the exams. The Board encourages students who haven't paid yet to use this extra time to settle their fees.

The Inter exams are set to begin on March 5. The exams for both first and second-year students will be held from March 5 to March 20.Specifically, the first-year exams will start on March 5, while the second-year exams will begin on March 6.

Inter Exam Schedule

Inter First Year Exam Dates:

March 5: Part-2 Second Language

March 7: Part-1 English Paper

March 11: Maths Paper 1A, Botany Paper-1, Political Science Paper-1

March 13: Maths Paper 1B, Zoology Paper-1, History Paper-1

March 17: Physics, Economics

March 19: Chemistry, Commerce

Inter Second Year Exam Dates: