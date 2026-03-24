Telangana Intermediate Results Expected by April 10

With the conclusion of the Intermediate examinations in Telangana, all attention is now on the upcoming results. The Intermediate Board has stepped up efforts to ensure a transparent and error-free declaration, ending the anxious wait for students and parents.

Results Anticipated by Early April

The evaluation of answer scripts is progressing swiftly across the state. The Board aims to complete the valuation process by 3 April. Following this, technical procedures including coding and decoding will be finalised, with results likely to be announced on either 6th, 8th, or 9th April. The final date will be confirmed depending on the availability of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Students can expect their mark sheets by 10 April.

Double Valuation to Prevent Errors

In a move to address past issues, the Board has introduced a double valuation process for all answer scripts. Final results will only be released after thorough verification at ground level. Strict security measures are in place at all valuation centres, monitored from a central Command and Control Room. The spot valuation is running daily from 9am to 5pm, with officials including Inter Board Secretary Krishna Aditya overseeing operations. Entry to the centres is strictly restricted to authorised personnel.