Telangana Introduces New Pattern for Class 10 Exams: Internal Marks Removed

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Department has introduced significant changes to the Class 10 examination system. The revised pattern will now feature a 100-mark question paper, replacing the current system of 80 marks for written exams and 20 marks for internal assessments.
With this change, internal marks have been entirely removed, and students will be evaluated solely on their performance in the final written examination. This decision aims to standardize the assessment process and ensure a uniform evaluation system across all schools in the state.
The move is expected to come into effect from the upcoming academic year. Education officials believe this change will streamline the examination process and focus on students’ overall academic abilities. However, the announcement has sparked mixed reactions, with some welcoming the transparency of a single evaluation system, while others express concerns about increased pressure on students. Further guidelines regarding the updated syllabus and question paper formats are awaited from the Telangana Education Department.