Telangana irrigation dept. writes to KRMB, says AP diverting water illegally

Telangana irrigation department on Thursday wrote to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) requesting it to stop Andhra Pradesh, diverting water from foreshore of Srisailam dam through three unauthorized projects -- escape channel from Pothyreddpadu head regulator, Handra Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) at Malyala and Muchumarri LIS.

In a release, the Irrigation Engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar said that the AP government is feeding KC Canal through the three unauthorized projects. "The AP is utilizing much water by diverting water to KC Canal by the additional projects," the letter said.

The official requested the board to restrain AP from diverting water from the foreshore of Srisailam reservoir unless a proper account and allocation is established by them. The department also asked the KRMB to restrain AP not to use more than 10 TMC for KC canal.