Telangana Junior Doctors Association calls off protest

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) on Friday announced that it was calling off the protest after it was assured by Health Minister T Harish Rao of not increasing percentage quota of seats for in-service candidates and regular recruitment of doctors would be taken up.

Dr D Sagar, president, TJUDA, Dr Vivel, joint president, Dr N Karthik, general secretary and other members of the Association called on the Minister who assured them of not increasing the percentage quota of seats and stated that the decision was taken on a balanced basis for both the candidates.