Telangana Legislative Council Approves SC Commission Report on Caste Classification

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Council has approved the report submitted by the SC Commission, which recommends the classification of Scheduled Caste (SC) communities into three groups based on their socio-economic and educational status.

According to the commission’s recommendations, the 59 Scheduled Caste communities in the state will be divided as follows:

Group 1: Includes 15 SC communities that are the most socially, economically, and educationally backward.

Group 2: Comprises 18 SC communities.

Group 3: Consists of 26 SC communities.

The report aims to ensure a more equitable distribution of resources and reservations among SC communities based on their levels of backwardness. The approval of the report by the Legislative Council marks a significant step towards addressing disparities within the Scheduled Caste groups in Telangana. Further steps regarding the implementation of these recommendations are expected to be taken by the state government.