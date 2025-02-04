Live
Just In
Telangana Legislative Council Approves SC Commission Report on Caste Classification
Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Council has approved the report submitted by the SC Commission, which recommends the classification of Scheduled Caste (SC) communities into three groups based on their socio-economic and educational status.
According to the commission’s recommendations, the 59 Scheduled Caste communities in the state will be divided as follows:
Group 1: Includes 15 SC communities that are the most socially, economically, and educationally backward.
Group 2: Comprises 18 SC communities.
Group 3: Consists of 26 SC communities.
The report aims to ensure a more equitable distribution of resources and reservations among SC communities based on their levels of backwardness. The approval of the report by the Legislative Council marks a significant step towards addressing disparities within the Scheduled Caste groups in Telangana. Further steps regarding the implementation of these recommendations are expected to be taken by the state government.