Telangana Legislative Council Approves SC Commission Report on Caste Classification

Telangana Legislative Council Approves SC Commission Report on Caste Classification
The Telangana Legislative Council has approved the report submitted by the SC Commission, which recommends the classification of Scheduled Caste (SC) communities into three groups based on their socio-economic and educational status.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Council has approved the report submitted by the SC Commission, which recommends the classification of Scheduled Caste (SC) communities into three groups based on their socio-economic and educational status.

According to the commission’s recommendations, the 59 Scheduled Caste communities in the state will be divided as follows:

Group 1: Includes 15 SC communities that are the most socially, economically, and educationally backward.

Group 2: Comprises 18 SC communities.

Group 3: Consists of 26 SC communities.

The report aims to ensure a more equitable distribution of resources and reservations among SC communities based on their levels of backwardness. The approval of the report by the Legislative Council marks a significant step towards addressing disparities within the Scheduled Caste groups in Telangana. Further steps regarding the implementation of these recommendations are expected to be taken by the state government.

