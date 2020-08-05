Telangana Life Sciences Advisory Committee reconstituted

Hyderabad: Minister KTR on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the Life Sciences Advisory Committee, reconstituted with members of industry and academia with a term of two years.

Satish Reddy, chairman, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories will be the chairman, Mahima Datla, MD of Biological E will serve as vice-chairman and Director Life Sciences, Government of Telangana will be convener for the committee.

The objective of the Life Sciences Advisory Committee is to serve a structured interface between the government, industry and academia. The first committee was formed in the year 2016 under the chairmanship of Prof. D. Balasubramian, Director Emeritus (Research), LV Prasad Eye Institute and Satish Reddy as the vice chairman.

The committee supported the planning of Hyderabad Pharma City, organization of BioAsia-State's flagship event and various other initiatives. The reconstituted committee consists of officials from industries department, leaders from industry and research institute covering pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, digital health, etc.