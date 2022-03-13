Telangana: Liquor prices likely to come down soon in the state

The liquor prices are likely to come down soon in Telangana. It is known that during the covid outbreak, the state excise department raised liquor prices by up to 20 percent. However, the government noted that sales of liquor had declined due to rising prices. The government has identified that the main reason for the decline in liquor sales is the increase in prices (Rates). As part of this, the government is preparing to reduce alcohol prices to increase sales. However, there is a possibility of a reduction of up to Rs 10 per bottle of beer to boost liquor sales.

Despite the increase in petroleum products along with essential commodities due to the Russia-Ukraine war, it seems that the Telangana government is planning to reduce beer prices by eliminating the 17 percent covid cess on alcohol and taking steps to increase beer sales during the summer.

However, in July last year, it reduced the price of beer by Rs. 10 but sales did not grow much and reserves in godowns have increased. However, the government hopes that lowering prices will clear up the stock and boost liquor sales as summer approaches.

An official announcement is expected from the government soon on the price cut. At present, a bottle of beer at the bar costs between Rs 180 and Rs 200, which will be reduced by Rs. 20 to Rs. 30. Officials said there will be no change in the price of tinned beer.