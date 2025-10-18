Live
Telangana: Liquor shop applications deadline ends today
Today marks the final day for liquor shop applications in Telangana, with a notable surge in submissions leading up to the deadline. The Excise Department reported that 25,000 applications were received yesterday alone, bringing the total to 50,000. Authorities anticipate that the overall number of applications will reach approximately 100,000.
A draw for the allocation of new shop licences is scheduled for October 23. Successful applicants will be required to pay their first instalment between October 23 and 24. The licensing fee will be paid in six instalments, and the new shop licences will come into effect on December 1, coinciding with the expiration of current licences in November.
This year's application form fee has increased from Rs 200,000 to Rs 300,000, a non-refundable amount set by the government. The new licensing period will last from December 1, 2025, to November 30, 2027.