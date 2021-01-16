Telangana: List of newly-elected corporators published in Gazette

The list of newly-elected corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have been published in the Telangana State Gazette. The Gazette notification has been released by the State Election Commission (SEC) today.

It is known that GHMC election result was declared on December 4 and the tenure of the present corporators will end by February 10. The government will finalize the mayor's election date by the end of this month and all the corporators will take oath soon.

Of the total 150 divisions in GHMC, TRS grabbed the highest number of divisions with 56 followed by BJP with 48, AIMIM won in 44 divisions and two by Congress party. With the ex-officio members, the strength of the TRS party will go to 91, BJP to 50, AIMIM to 54, and three voters from Congress party.

TRS party will decide on the election of the next member and 35 ex-officio members from the party would play a key role. As for the other parties, BJP has three ex-officio members, AIMIM has 10 and one from Congress.