Telangana logs 3,877 new COVID-19 positive cases, 1,189 from GHMC

Telangana on Friday reported 3,877 COVID-19 positive cases out of which, 1,189 were reported from the areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). In the last 24 hours, two people died of the virus totalling the death toll to 4,083. Meanwhile, 2,981 people recovered from the virus in a day pushing the recovery count to 7,10,479.

In the last 24 hours, 1,01,812 samples were tested of which, the results of 3,877 came positive and the reports of 4,006 are awaited.

The number positive cases registered in the last 24 hours in the state include 38 from Adilabad, 116 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 1,189 from GHMC, 83 from Jagtial, 45 from Jangaon, 33 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 34 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 45 from Kamareddy, 92 from Karimnagar, 112 from Khammam, 21 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 95 from Mahabubnagar, 50 from Mahabubabad, 104 from Mancherial, 348 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 23 from Mulugu, 66 from Nagarkurnool, 133 from Nalgonda, 24 from Narayanpet, 56 from Nirmal, 107 from Nizamabad, 110 from Peddapalli, 47 from Rajanna Sircilla, 241 from Rangareddy, 93 from Sangareddy, 90 from Siddipet, 45 from Suryapet, 46 from Vikarabad, 45 from Wanaparthy, 43 from Warangal Rural, 140 from Hanamkonda, 119 from Yadadri Bhongir.

So far, 8,56,470 tests have been conducted of which 7,54,976 cases turned positive and 7,10,479 results are awaited.