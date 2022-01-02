Telangana: Man beaten by wife and son for property in Mahabubabad, case filed

In a horrific incident, a wife along with the son attacked the husband and cut off his ear for the property. The incident took place on Saturday in Roopsingh Tanda under Chintalagadda Tanda gram panchayat in Maripeda mandal of Mahabubabad district. Going into the details, Gugulothu Kotaiah of Roopsingh Thanda is making a living by farming and has a son.



Against this backdrop, his wife Vijaya and son Pawan have been putting pressure on Kotaiah for some time to transfer the three acres of land in his name to his son. There are constant quarrels between them. In the meanwhile on Saturday, the wife along with the help of her son attacked Kotaiah with a knife and sticks and cut off his ear.



However, Kotaiah ran out in fear and saved his life, and lodged a complaint at the Maripeda police station against his wife and son. The police have registered the case and investigating it further as to how the incident has happened. The locals have said to be expressed anger over the wife and son of the victim. Meanwhile, the victim is undergoing treatment.