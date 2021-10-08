Telangana: Many Food Security Card applications rejected as per strict Central rules

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday said that many applications for the Food Security Cards (FSC) were rejected because of the strict rules of the Centre.

However, he said the State government had issued cards to over 6.71 lakh applicants, who were found eligible. The government received 953,394 applications for FSC, 75 per cent of ration cards in the State were white.

Authorities had rejected 282,935 applications for various reasons, like owning a two-wheeler, four-wheeler, excess agri land, professionals, retired pensioners and government employees.

Replying to a question by Kausar Moinuddin (AIMIM), the minister alleged that the Centre was imposing restrictions on supply of ration.