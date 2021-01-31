Telangana: Massive traffic jam at Pathangi toll plaza

Telangana: Heavy traffic jam has been witnessed at Pathangi toll plaza in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district on Sunday due to the Fastag server down which delayed the toll collection.

Vehicles have been lined up on National Highway 65 with the delay in the Fastag transactions at the toll plaza. All the vehicles heading towards Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Suryapet and Vijayawada were stranded to a distance of several kilometres due to the software issues.

The rise in the traffic caused inconvenience to the commuters and some argued with the toll staff for the delay in the Fastag transactions and for not making advance arrangements.