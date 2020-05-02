Telangana may open liquor shops

Hyderabad: The Union government's decision to allow liquor outlets to sell alcohol in Green and Orange Zones by strictly adhering to social distancing norms is likely to come as a big relief to the Telangana government, which is struggling to meet the financial needs.



Sources indicate that the State government is keen to open the wine shops in 27 districts after May 7. A final decision in the matter will be taken at the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on May 5.

The Excise and Prohibition department is ready to open the wine shops in accordance with stipulated safety norms. Excise officials informed the Chief Secretary their readiness to monitor the liquor sales in a disciplined manner.

Ever since the lockdown has been announced by the Centre, the state government suffered a loss of Rs 2,000 crore revenue per month from liquor sales. If the liquor shops open at least in a partial manner, the state will earn about Rs 700 crore in a month. It may be mentioned here that the highest liquor shops are in Red Zone areas and hence the revenue may not be more than Rs 700 crore as of now.

However, as per the new guidelines, a minimum of six feet will have to be maintained between one customer to the other and not more than 5 persons should be allowed near the liquor shops. Similarly, a ban on consumption of liquor, paan, gutka and tobacco in public places will continue.