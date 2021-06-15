Telangana: Minister KTR Inaugurated Colonel Santosh Babu Statue

State Municipal, IT Minister and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao said the sacrifice of Colonel Santosh Babu would never be forgotten. Minister KTR visited Suryapet on Tuesday. KTR visited the family of Colonel Santosh Babu, who passed away fighting last year. A bronze statue of Colonel Santosh Babu, who was martyred in the Galwan conflict, was unveiled along with his family members.

Minister KTR, along with another minister Jagadish Reddy, unveiled the statue at the Suryapet district headquarters on Tuesday on the occasion of the first death anniversary of Colonel Santosh Babu. A nine-foot bronze statue was inaugurated at Suryapeta Court Square area. Earlier, CM KCR had promised to set up a bronze statue of Santosh Babu in Suryapet and named it as Santosh Babu Chowrasta. As per the CM's assurance, a 9-foot bronze statue was placed at the Court Square area with a cost of Rs 20 lakh. Meanwhile, his wife Santoshi asked the youth to join the army taking Santosh Babu as inspiration. She said she was happy with the setting up of the bronze statue in Suryapet.



The sacrifice made by Colonel Santosh Babu for the country will always be remembered. Therefore, Telangana CM KCR himself went to Suryapet and consoled Santosh Babu's family. He gave Rs 5 crore in cash on behalf of the government and also offered the deputy collector post for the wife of Colonel Santosh Babu. Along with it, a 711-yard house in the Banjara Hills area was given to his family. Thus, Santosh Babu's wife is currently the Deputy Collector.

