Officials told to expedite Smart City works

Tirupati: District Collector and Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited chairman Dr S Venkateswar directed the officials to speed up the works taken up under the Smart City project.

The Collector on Thursday reviewed the progress of pending works under the Centre-sponsored Smart City project and held 41st board meeting with Smart City officials.

Smart City Director SP Subba Rayudu, independent directors Dr Ramachandra Reddy and Ramasri participated in the review meet and explained the decisions and accounts of the previous board.

The Collector asked the officials to submit the details of the works, which has pending and speed up the works for completion.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya from TUDA office explained the completion of works.

Collector Venkateswar urged the officials to complete the city operation centre coming up at the old municipal office for expanding civic services and also speeding up the works regarding setting up CC cameras in the city.

He also directed the officials to monitor the pending works on a daily basis and instructed the officials to draft a letter to the State government seeking funds for ongoing Smart City initiatives.

Smart City GM Chandramouli, SE Syam Sundar, EE Ravi, DEs Madhu, Prasad were present.