Telangana: Ministers ask officials to ensure students' safety

Hyderabad: Ministers Mahamood Ali and Srinivas Yadav, on Wednesday instructed the officials concerned to take action to reopen the schools and colleges from February 1 as per corona norms.

They held a key meeting on the reopening of educational institutions as planned by the government at MCR HRD, here, with Collector Shwetha Mohanthy and education officials. This was the third key meeting on this issue and the Ministers firmly asked the authorities to follow corona norms to reopen the schools and institutions.

Since Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has already asked for the reopening of schools, the two Ministers directed the district collectors to take necessary action.

They said that the government is committed to reopening the schools and colleges from February 1 as per Corona norms. The managements concerned have urged the government to address 14 demands and appeals of the schools and educational institutions, they said.

In the past two meetings with the managements of the schools and colleges, the Ministers asked them to get ready to reopen schools and colleges amid corona pandemic protocols. They said that the government has received 14 demands to be addressed and the officials were directed on the same.

We have asked them to clean the institutions with sanitisation for the reopening, following corona pandemic norms.

The Ministers asked the officials to prepare for the same and get ready by Jan 25 by following corona norms. Those who cannot attend the schools should be provided with online classes as about 80 per cent students get online classes now, they said. The District Collectors' committee will take necessary action for the same.

The Ministers instructed them to take up repairs, renovation of the schools and colleges, if necessary. They asked the officials to be prepared and get ready by January 25 with the reports in this regard.

They hoped to get cooperation from parents and with the coordination of officials to successfully complete the process. It is being said that the government will start engineering, degree and post graduation final year classes from February 1.

Then, depending on the corona control, vaccination drive and other situation in the State, the government will start the institutions in May, according to sources.