Telangana MLA returns to BRS, days after defecting to Congress
One of the Telangana MLAs on Tuesday returned to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), days after defecting to the ruling Congress.
Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, the MLA from Gadwal constituency who had defected to Congress on July 6, met BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao and expressed his desire to continue in the party.
Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, the MLA from Gadwal constituency who had defected to Congress on July 6, met BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao and expressed his desire to continue in the party.
The reason for his move was not immediately known.
The development came as some relief to BRS, which lost 10 MLAs to the ruling party since March.
On July 6, Krishna Mohan Reddy joined the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.
Krishna Mohan represents the Gadwal constituency in CM Revanth Reddy's home district Mahabubnagar.
The BRS also lost six MLCs and several senior leaders to Congress since losing power in December 2023.
BRS, which had bagged 39 seats in the 119-member Assembly. However, its tally came down to 28 with the defection of 10 MLAs and the defeat at the hands of Congress in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly by-election.
The tally of Congress party had gone up to 72.