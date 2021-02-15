Telangana: MLC candidates hunt for jobless graduates

Hyderabad: There is a sudden demand for unemployed graduate voters in the two poll-bound graduates constituencies Hyderabad – Rangareddy- Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda, Warangal- Khammam graduates' constituencies.



With the stage set for issuing of notification for the two MLC seats undergraduate constituencies, all political parties are busy identifying the unemployed graduate voters in those constituencies. This is followed by identifying private teachers who lost their jobs in the corona pandemic in villages.

The idea is to lure the voters by offering financial help and other benefits. It is being said that these potential voters are being offered anything up to Rs 10,000. Not just that in some cases the MLAs were recommending benefits under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the needy.

Meanwhile, the TRS party has asked the respective MLAs from the poll-bound areas to ensure victory of the party candidate. Other parties have also asked their leaders to see that no stone was left unturned.

Of the total number of 5 lakh voters, nearly 30 per cent of them are said to be unemployed youth. It is being said that local leaders will give half of the amount first and the second half will be given on the day of polling.

According to rough estimates all parties put together are likely to spend nearly Rs 50 crore as part of poll expenses.

The main contests in the field are TRS MLC P Rajeshwar Reddy, Gujjula Premendar Reddy BJP and -Telangana Jana Samithi leader Prof M Kodandaram.

The prominent candidates for Hyderabad – Rangareddy- Mahbubnagar are BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, G Chinna Reddy Congress and Prof K Nageshwar. The TRS may not field any candidate, according to sources.

The total number of graduate voters in the constituency were 5,17,888 which has been doubled compared to the last council elections.