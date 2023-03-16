Telangana MLC election result today

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has made all arrangements for the counting of votes to the Mahabubnagar- RangaReddy – Hyderabad teachers' constituency today. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj visited the Saroornagar Stadium on Wednesday to inspect the arrangements for the counting process. The CEO ensured that all measures were in place to guarantee a smooth and fair counting process.



The CEO said that the counting of votes will begin at 8 am today and will continue until all the polled ballots are counted. Arrangements have been made to count ballots even in three shifts. Seating arrangements for counting staff have been made in such a manner that maximum transparency is ensured. The CEO also said that parking facilities were ensured at the counting centre.

The CEO, who has been closely monitoring the election process, scrutinized every detail, from security arrangements to the technology being used to ensure that there were no glitches during the counting. The safety and security of the election process is of utmost importance, and the CEO took a keen interest in the various aspects of the process and interacted with the officials responsible for the counting process.

The polling for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers Constituency was held on March 13, with about 29,720 voters enrolled spread over nine districts in the constituency. The poll percentage recorded was 90.40 percent.