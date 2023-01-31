Telangana: Navin Mittal rubbishes allegations

Hyderabad: Navin Mittal, Commissioner and Secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, on Monday dismissed allegations levelled against the proposed online evaluation of answer scripts.

Addressing the media here, he explained the digital evaluation system process, which he said was being taken up to make the evaluation process hassle-free and error-free.

Mittal stated that the online evaluation was being taken up on experimental basis for the ensuing Intermediate examination in March beginning with arts, humanities and social sciences.

A total of 35 lakh answer scripts will be evaluated and later it will be extended to science stream over the next two years.

Earlier the online evaluation system was successfully implemented by Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Osmania University and State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Telangana,

Later speaking to The Hans India, Mittal said, "the evaluation system requires scanning of all answer scripts which are later uploaded onto a server. Through an application made available to an evaluator, the answer scripts can be accessed on the computer/laptop with a login ID and one-time password which will be sent to the registered mobile number. The evaluation can be done at the camps as decided by the board and at the place of choice of evaluators, including their homes or colleges. The board will randomly allocate answer scripts leaving no scope for some corporate and private junior colleges to influence the evaluators.

The implementation of the online evaluation will help the board reduce the cost by doing away with TA and DA to evaluators as is done in manual evaluation. The tender is being floated; the last date for submission of bids is February 9. After finalising the agency to handle the evaluation the evaluator will be given basic training on how to use this system, he added.