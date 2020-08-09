Telangana nears 80,000- mark in coronavirus cases

Telangana on Sunday recorded 1,982 coronavirus positive cases taking the total number of cases to 79,495. While the total number of deaths touched 627 with 12 new fatalities. In the last 24 hours, 1,669 persons recovered from the virus totalling the recoveries to 55,999.

GHMC reported 463 positive cases followed by 141 cases from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 139 from Rangareddy, 96 from Karimnagar, 93 from Jogulamba-Gadwal, 78 from Jangaon, 71 each from Warangal Urban and Peddapalli, 64 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 62 from Kamareddy, 59 from Nalgonda, 58 from Nizamabad, 55 from Siddipet, 49 from Sangareddy, 47 each from Nirmal and Khammam, 42 from Jagtial, 40 from Warangal Rural, 31 from Mancherial, 29 from Rajanna-Sircilla, 28 from Wanaparthy, 26 from Medak, 23 from Nagarkurnool, 21 from Mulugu, 20 from Suryapet, 17 from Mahabubabad, 16 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 12 from Adilabad, 10 from Vikarabad, seven from Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district, three from Narayanpet.

The government has tested 22,925 samples in the last 24 hours of which 1,982 turned positive and the reports of 1,509 are awaited. So far, 6,13,231 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Telangana.

There are around 17,884 vacant beds in the under government out of the total 20,396 beds. Among 17,884 vacant beds, 11,643 are regular beds, 4,352 are oxygen beds and 1,889 are ICU beds.



