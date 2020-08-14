Telangana: Newly-wed couple ends life in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: A married couple committed suicide four months after getting married. Their bodies were found in Pocharam reservoir in Kamareddy.

Malavath Mahender, a native of Kyasampalli Thanda in Kamareddy got married to Sirisha of Errakunta Thanda in Nagireddypet mandal. On Wednesday, Mahender had gone to her in-laws home to bring her wife who was at her parents' home. The duo started to home on the bike to Gopalpet and did not return home.

With no response from the couple, the family members enquired at relatives' and their friends home. After failing to trace them, their family lodged a complaint with the police. The police found Mahender's bike near the reservoir and searched for the couple on the premises. They noticed the bodies floating on the water.

The police registered a case and shifted the bodies to the hospital morgue. The reason for their extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Last week, a woman techie from Kamareddy was found dead at her residence in Bengaluru. She was identified as Sharanya (25). Sharanya is believed to have committed suicide due to the husband's harassment. Sharanya's parents demanded a thorough investigation and suspected her husband's hand in her death.