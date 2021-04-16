Telangana: No inter weightage marks for EAMCET this year

The state government which cancelled first year intermediate exams and postponed second year intermediate exams also decided to cancel intermediate weightage marks for EAMCET 2021. This year, the EAMCET ranks will be allotted based on the marks secured by the students in the entrance test.

Also, the students who failed in the first year intermediate exams last year will be promoted. There are around 1,99,019 students who failed in the first year exams last year. The decision has been taken as the government decided to promote the students without exams. Officials said that the same suit will be followed for next year.

Usually, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education adds 25 per cent intermediate marks weightage to the EAMCET before announcing the ranks.