Telangana: Notification for 50,000 jobs in 10 days

Hyderabad: The long wait for the finalisation of District, Zonal and Multi Zonal posts has come to an end in Telangana. After six years of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the TS Government has released the list of posts in the three categories in all key departments on Friday paving way to issue notification to fill nearly 50,000 vacancies in next 10 days.

The Government has reserved 95 per cent of the posts to the locals in district, zonal and multi-zonal cadres. In united Andhra Pradesh, 70 per cent of posts were reserved for the locals in the district, 60 per cent in the zonal and 20 per cent in the State cadre.

The top state cadre posts in the united AP like RDO (Revenue Divisional Officer), DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police), CTO (Commercial Tax Officer), Excise Superintendent, District Registrar among other posts have been included in the multi-zonal category. To avoid legal complications, the Telangana Government removed the State cadre posts and included them in the multi-zonal to ensure 95 per cent of them are filled with locals only. The number of posts in the three categories would be allotted to every district based on the requirement of the local needs. For instance, the number of required Tribal officers is more in Khammam, Bhadradri – Kothagudem, Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts. The allocations of posts in the Agriculture and Panchayat Raj departments would be high in the rural districts.

Officials said that it took a long time to finalise the posts at district, zonal and multi-zonal level as the government must rework on the duties and the service rules of each post. The duties of most of the posts remain the same but the services would be changed for multi-zonal posts which were considered as State cadre posts earlier. All the officials working as Subordinates and Group 4 category would be deployed in district level posts and Group 2 officials would be given posting at zonal level.

The authorities said that the list of the three category posts have been sent to the state Finance department to finalise the number of vacancies in each department. The first notification to fill a large number of posts in the district cadre would be issued shortly. Some posts like teachers in the School Education department would be filled directly by the District Selection Committee (DSC) and some of the clerical posts would be filled through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The Government was finding out the total vacancies in zonal and multi-zonal level and these posts would be filled through the commission.

