Telangana: Notification released for by-election of two vacant MLC seats

The notification for two MLC posts in Telangana under MLA quota has been released.
The notification for two MLC posts in Telangana under MLA quota has been released. The assembly office has released the by-election notification for two vacant MLC seats in the state.
Meanwhile, the assembly office has issued separate notifications in the background of elections to be held separately for both the seats. It said that the process of nominations will start from today and will be accepted till 18th of this month followed by scrutiny of nominees on 19th and deadline for withdrawal till 22nd. Polling will be held on 29th of this month. The results will be declared on the same day.
However, MLCs Kadiam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy won as MLAs in the assembly elections. With this they resigned from their MLC positions. With this background, Election Commission is conducting by-elections for two seats. However, as elections are being held separately for the two seats, the ruling Congress party will get those seats in view of its strength.