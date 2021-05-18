Telangana: Now one click away to check the groundwater level

The calculation of groundwater is going to be facilitated with modern technology. In the past, groundwater department officials would go to the area once a month to calculate the water level. Now one can know the groundwater level with a single click from the office. The government has adopted a new policy of counting every six hours. A digital water level record (DWLR) will be used to measure groundwater in six areas of the district selected as a pilot project. Groundwater is being measured for the first time in six areas with this approach.



The water level was measured monthly by 25 physiometers across 16 zones in the district. However, the district was selected as a pilot project to measure water and it was decided to measure water from physiometers using DWLR. As part of this, the policy is being implemented in six areas for the first time. It counts groundwater every six hours using technology that uploads it to a server over a network. Groundwater pressure along with groundwater level is measured by temperature, barometric pressure. The project is being implemented by the National Hydrology Project in collaboration with the World Bank.



With the new system, the groundwater level can be found in the office through the website. Groundwater is calculated every six hours by the newly established DWLR. When the authorities go to the physiometer and count the water manually it shows the same calculation if there is no borehole in those areas.



With the latest technology, you can find out how much groundwater level has dropped at the physiometer every six hours. The DWLR was set up with new technology at physiometers. There is no need to go to the physiometer centre and calculate the groundwater level as the physiometer is connected to this technical software. Once every six hours, the website will automatically record the same groundwater level. Even Rajender Kumar, Groundwater Officer, Mahabubnagar District also confirmed the same.



Here is the list of six areas where the pilot project will be implemented. Take a look:



1. Mahabubnagar Urban Area

2. Gandid Mandal, Salkarpet

3. Bhootpur Mandal

4. Nawabpet Mandal

5. Mahabubnagar Rural Madal, Kodur

6. Devarakadra Mandal