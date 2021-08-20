Telangana: Osmania University postpones exams scheduled today amid Muharram holiday

Telangana: The examinations scheduled for various courses to be held today under Osmania University have been postponed as the state government announced a holiday on Friday amid Muharram. The Osmania University examination officials have stated to this effect. He said a new date on the conduct of the exams would be announced soon. The varsity officials clarified that the examinations scheduled for Saturday will be held as per the schedule. The students are advised to visit the official website of the university for updates in this regard.



Meanwhile, the admission tests will be conducted in model schools across Telangana on Saturday. The project director of the model schools said the tests would be conducted in two sessions. The test will be conducted as one session in the morning and one session in the afternoon. The examination will be held from 10 am to 12 noon for 6th class admissions in the first session and from 2 pm to 4 pm for 7th class admissions in the second session.

On the other hand, the Hall tickets for the LAWCET Entrance Exam have been released. The LAWCET Convenor Professor GB Reddy advised the candidates to download their hall tickets by 7 pm on Friday. He said the website will not be available on the 21st and 22nd of this month. It is learned that the LAWCET Entrance Exam will be held in the state on the 23rd and 24th of this month.