Telangana Pavilion attracts visitors at WEF-2020 Davos

Hyderabad: The Telangana state Pavilion at Davos has become a centre of attraction for political and business leaders and media representatives attending the WEF in Davos.

The Pavilion is set up on the main road of Davos called Promenade.

Only three states from India - Telangana, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh have set up exclusive pavilions at Davos.

Industries, IT and Municipal Administration Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao is leading a delegation from Telangana to World Economic Forum, Davos. The delegation comprises of IT & Industries Prl. Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, T Hub CEO Ravi Narayan, and Director Digital Media Dileep Konatham, along with a few other officials.

The Telangana Pavilion has a reception area, a waiting lounge, and two meeting lounges. An exclusive state of the art VR lounge where visitors can watch a Virtual Reality presentation on Telangana state.

The Telangana Pavilion also has been stocked with all relevant collaterals like newsletters, industrial and IT Policy booklets and also Annual Reports of IT & Industries departments.

A branded photography area is set up where the delegates can take a photograph.

The pavilion walls have nicely designed graphics with interesting titbits of information about achievements of Hyderabad city and Telangana state.

A separate pantry serves snacks, coffee, juices and other refreshments to the visitors.

Head honchos of several global corporations are visiting the Telangana Pavilion here in Davos.