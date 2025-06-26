  • Menu
Telangana PGECET 2025 Results Announced

Telangana PGECET 2025 Results Announced
The results for the Telangana Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) 2025, held for admissions into MTech, MPharmacy, and MArch...

The results for the Telangana Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) 2025, held for admissions into MTech, MPharmacy, and MArch courses, have been officially released. The announcements were made by Balakishta Reddy, Chairman of the Higher Education Council, along with JNTUH Vice-Chancellor Kishan Kumar Reddy and other officials.

Following the release of the preliminary key and the consideration of submitted objections, the latest results have now been published. This year, a total of 25,334 candidates registered for the Telangana PGECET.

