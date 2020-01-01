Trending :
Telangana: Police beat up youngsters in Sircilla for driving drunk

Two youth were beaten up by the police in Chandrampeta of Rajanna-Sircilla district for driving in an intoxicated state on the New Year eve.

In a video that was shared on social media, the police were seen using abusive language at the youngsters and thrashing them for driving drunk. Apart from sharing the video online, a netizen vented out anger at the police commenting is that what the friendly policing means.


The police conducted special drunk and drive checks on the New Year's eve to curb road accidents and also tightened up security to prevent any untoward incidents.

