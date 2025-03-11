Telangana Pushes for Key Infrastructure Projects in Talks with Centre

Telangana’s Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, urging the Centre to expedite approvals for major infrastructure projects, including the Northern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR), the Hyderabad-Srisailam elevated corridor, and multiple ropeway projects.

During the meeting in New Delhi, Reddy sought Cabinet and Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee clearances for the RRR’s Northern stretch, for which tenders worth ₹7,100 crore have been invited across five packages. He also pushed for faster approval of the Economic Tripartite Agreement and forest clearances needed for the project’s execution. Additionally, he requested the finalisation of the alignment for the RRR’s Southern section, which will connect Choutuppal, Amangal, Shadnagar, and Sangareddy.

One of the key issues raised was the construction of a 62-km elevated corridor on the Hyderabad-Srisailam (NH-765) road, a crucial route passing through the Amrabad Tiger Reserve. Reddy stressed the need for urgent forest clearances, reminding Gadkari that the Centre had initially proposed this corridor to facilitate devotees traveling to the Srisailam temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, also known as Dakshina Kashi. He highlighted that the survey for the project was completed in June 2024.

Reddy also urged the Union Minister to include Telangana under the Centre’s Parvatmala scheme, which funds ropeway projects to improve connectivity to tourist and religious destinations. He proposed three potential projects: a ropeway to Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, another to Bhuvanagiri Fort, and one to Hanuman Konda in Nalgonda.

Other infrastructure concerns raised included the pending six-laning of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of NH-65 and the four-laning of the Hyderabad-Manneguda section of NH-163.

Later, Reddy also met Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu to discuss aviation-related developments for Telangana.

The Telangana government has been pressing for these approvals to boost connectivity and infrastructure development in the state. Whether the Centre will act swiftly on these requests remains to be seen.