Telangana records first death due to Covid in 2023

Hyderabad: Corona is spreading its claws again across the country. Cases are increasing day by day. In the last 24 hours, 412 cases have been registered across the country and three have died. There are currently 4,170 active cases in the country. Corona epidemic is also spreading in Telangana. One person died due to Corona in Osmania hospital in Hyderabad.

The person who went to Osmania Hospital due to illness was tested positive for Corona. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. It is noteworthy that this is the first death recorded in Telangana this year due to Corona. There are currently 55 active cases in Telangana and 29 in AP. At a time when corona cases are increasing... the news is also being heard that there is a possibility of imposing night curfew across the country.