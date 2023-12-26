Live
- Ravi Teja builds anticipation on ‘Eagle’ at ‘Dhamaka’ success celebrations
- Embracing the Warmth: The Winter Wonders of Coffee
- Delhi court extends ED custody of Vivo India interim CEO, 2 others in PMLA case till Dec 28
- Telangana CM assures all support to Foxconn for proposed projects (Lead)
- Post-Christmas Skin Care Tips Revitalize Your Glow After the Festive Season
- Taiwan not seeing signs of large-scale Chinese military activity pre-election
- Cambodia's exports to RCEP members up 27% in 11 months: Report
- IND v SA: Kohli-Iyer 67-run partnership rescues India after early scare on opening day
- Tata Motors wins UP govt order to supply 1,350 buses
- Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky defy split rumours with loved-up Christmas pictures
Just In
Telangana records first death due to Covid in 2023
There are currently 55 active cases in Telangana and 29 in AP
Hyderabad: Corona is spreading its claws again across the country. Cases are increasing day by day. In the last 24 hours, 412 cases have been registered across the country and three have died. There are currently 4,170 active cases in the country. Corona epidemic is also spreading in Telangana. One person died due to Corona in Osmania hospital in Hyderabad.
The person who went to Osmania Hospital due to illness was tested positive for Corona. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. It is noteworthy that this is the first death recorded in Telangana this year due to Corona. There are currently 55 active cases in Telangana and 29 in AP. At a time when corona cases are increasing... the news is also being heard that there is a possibility of imposing night curfew across the country.