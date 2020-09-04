Telangana registers 2,478 coronavirus positive cases, 10 new deaths

Telangana on Friday registered 2,478 coronavirus positive cases and 10 new deaths due to the virus. With the new cases, the total cases in the state touched 1,35,884 while the deaths reached 886. Currently, there are 32,994 active cases in the state out of which 25,730 are in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, the government has tested 62,543 samples out of which 2,478 turned positive and the results of the remaining 2,274 are pending. So far, 16,05,521 tests have been conducted in the state i.e, 43,245 tests per million population.

GHMC reported 267 positive cases followed by 190 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 171 from Rangareddy, 135 from Nalgonda, 129 from Karimnagar, 128 from Khammam, 95 from Warangal Urban, 87 from Suryapet, 86 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 85 from Nizamabad, 82 from Siddipet, 79 from Jagtial, 69 from Mancherial, 68 from Peddapalli, 67 from Sangareddy, 57 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 51 from Jangaon, 50 from Mahabubabad, 48 each from Nagarkurnool and Mahabubnagar, 45 from Rajanna-Sircilla, 44 from Mulugu, 42 from Warangal Rural, 38 from Wanaparthy, 37 from Adilabad, 36 from Jogulamba-Gadwal, 24 from Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, 17 from Vikarabad, 16 each from Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Narayanpet.

As many as 2,011 persons were recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the recovery count to 1,02,024. The recovery rate of the state remained at 75 per cent as against the country's recovery rate of 77.14 per cent.



