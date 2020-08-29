Telangana registers 2,751 new coronavirus positive cases, 9 deaths

Telangana on Saturday registered 2,751 coronavirus positive cases and nine new deaths due to the virus. The total number of cases in the state reached 1,20,166 while the death toll touched 808. Meanwhile, the total recoveries in the state went up to 89,350 with the recovery of 1,675 persons in the last 24 hours.

At present, the number of active cases in the state remained at 30,008 out of which 23,049 are in home/institutional isolation.

As many as 62,300 tests have been conducted by the government in the last 24 hours out of which 2,751 reports turned positive and the results of 1010 are pending. A total of 12,66,643 tests have been conducted by the government till date i.e, 34,117 tests per 10 million population.

The total positive cases include 432 from GHMC, 30 from Adilabad, 72 from Bhadradri, 88 from Jagtial, 42 from Jangaon, 14 from Bhupalpally, 39 from Jogulamba-Gadwal, 192 from Karimnagar, 132 from Khammam, 65 from Kamareddy, 14 from Komaram Bheem, 64 from Mahabubnagar, 75 from Mahabubabad, 86 from Mancherial, 35 from Medak, 128 from Medchal, 185 from Rangareddy, 111 from Suryapet, 96 from Siddipet, 22 from Mulugu, 54 from Nagarkurnool, 147 from Nalgonda, 16 from Narayanpet, 43 from Nirmal, 113 from Nizamabad, 97 from Peddapalli, 48 from Rajanna-Sircilla, 42 from Sangareddy, 17 from Vikarabad, 63 from Wanaparthy, 30 from Warangal rural, 58 from Yadadri and 101 from Warangal Urban districts.