Telangana releases Group 1 notifications for 503 posts

Hyderabad: With many revolutionary changes in the conduct of the exam, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday issued the notification to fill 503 Group- 1 posts. This is the first such notification issued for group one posts after the formation of Telangana state.

The Commission Chairman B Janardhan Reddy said that 42 Deputy Collectors 91 DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police), 49 CTO, 26 Assistant Excise Superintendent are among the posts to be filled through direct recruitment.

Online applications will be accepted between May 2 and May 31. The scheme of examination will be in two tiers –ie – Preliminary test (objective) followed by written test. The preliminary test is likely to be held in July / August 2022 in all 33 districts. Written test is likely to be held in November or December this year.

Before applying for group one posts, the candidate must register in TSPSC OTR or update OTR in accordance with the new Presidential order. Fist time, Economic Weaker section (*EWS ) and sports quota would also be implemented in group one post selections. It is also first time that the exam will be conducted in Urdu medium , the Secretary said that the commission is contemplating to provide e- question paper for the main examination instead of printed question paper. The digital evaluation of the main examination is also under consideration.