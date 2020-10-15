Telangana reports 1,432 fresh corona positive cases, 8 deaths

Telangana has reported 1,432 fresh coronavirus positive cases until 8 pm on Wednesday totalling the tally to 2,17,670. While the death toll went up to 1,249 with eight persons dying of the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the recovery count reached 1,93,218 as 1,949 persons cured of the virus in a single day. At present, there are 23,203 active coronavirus cases in the state out of which 19,084 are in home-quarantine.

As many as 38,895 samples were tested on Wednesday including 17,113 of primary contacts and 4,667 of secondary contacts. While the results of 1,432 turned positive, the reports of 884 are awaited. So far, 37,83,047 samples have been tested in Telangana.

The positive cases include from GHMC (244), Medchal-Malkajgiri (115), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (99), Khammam (91), Rangareddy (88), Karimnagar (74), Nalgonda (74), Suryapet (53), Warangal Urban (46), Mahabubabad (41), Warangal Rural (34), Peddapalli (32), Siddipet (31), Sangareddy (28), Jagtial (28), Wanaparthy (28), Nizamabad (27), Yadadri-Bhongir (25), Adilabad (25), Medak (25), Mancherial (25), Sircilla (24), Nirmal (22), Kamareddy (22), Mahabubnagar (21), Jangaon (19), Bhupalpally (18), Vikarabad (15), Nagarkurnool (13), Jogulamba Gadwal (11), Komarambheem Asifabad (8), Narayanpet (4).