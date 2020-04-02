Telangana reports 30 fresh coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

Telangana on Wednesday reported 30 fresh coronavirus cases and three deaths. This is the highest spike in the number of coronavirus cases in a single day, said the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"All the fresh cases reported were those who returned after attending a religious congregation in Delhi and their family members, said the chief minister adding that the total of deaths due to coronavirus in the state stood at nine and all the deaths were of people who attended the Markaz.

KCR directed the officials to conduct tests for coronavirus on 300 persons who have been identified. He also appealed to the people who attended the Markaz congregation and their family to hold tests.

The chief minister said that the government is taking all the necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and urged the people to cooperate with the government in effective implementation of lockdown by staying indoors.