Telangana Requests Rs 30,000 Cr Grants in Union Budget 2025

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday. Telangana has placed high expectations on the budget, anticipating financial support for major infrastructure and development initiatives. The state government has already submitted proposals to the Centre, outlining the need for funds in crucial sectors.

The Telangana government has urged the Centre to allocate financial assistance for several projects, including urban infrastructure, water management, and transportation. It has emphasized the need for federal support in line with commitments made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.

Major Funding Requests from Telangana

1. Infrastructure & Transportation – The state has sought funding for the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR), the Musi River Revitalization Project, and the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro. Proposals include metro connectivity from Shamshabad Airport to multiple city regions to address traffic congestion.

2. Water Management & Urban Development – Telangana has requested Rs 14,000 crore in phased assistance for the Musi River revival initiative. Additionally, it has asked for funds to divert Godavari water to Greater Hyderabad, ensuring clean water supply for the city’s growing population.

3. Road Network Expansion – The government is seeking financial support for constructing radial roads connecting Hyderabad to the RRR, aiming to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the metropolitan area.

4. Grants Under Central Allocations – Telangana has highlighted a reduction in central grants over the past two years. While the state received Rs 13,179 crore in 2022-23, the estimated Rs 41,259 crore for 2023-24 fell short, with only Rs 9,730 crore disbursed. The Telangana budget for 2024-25 projected Rs 21,636 crore in central assistance, but only Rs 4,771 crore has been received in the last nine months.

5. Future Financial Assistance – Given previous shortfalls, the Telangana government has proposed nearly Rs 30,000 crore in grants for the next fiscal year. If the anticipated funds are not sanctioned, there could be financial constraints affecting key state-run projects and welfare schemes.Telangana Requests ₹30,000 Cr Grants in Union Budget 2025