Telangana Revises Holiday Schedule for Ramadan

The Government of Telangana has revised its previously announced holiday calendar, making adjustments in response to a request from the Telangana State Waqf Board.

According to the updated orders, the optional holiday initially scheduled for 13 March has been shifted to 20 March (Friday). In addition, a fresh Government Order (GO) has been issued modifying the holiday originally planned for 21 March, ensuring alignment with the expected timing of the Eid al-Fitr festival. The move is intended to provide employees with flexibility to observe the festival based on its actual date.

With a rain alert forecast over the coming days, residents may benefit from what is being described as a “festival of holidays”. The revised schedule effectively creates a three-day weekend: 20 March (optional holiday), 21 March (festival holiday), and 22 March (Sunday). Many employees and students across the state are therefore likely to enjoy a continuous break, although this remains subject to the sighting of the crescent moon.

The holy month of Ramadan began on 19 February this year. If the crescent moon is sighted on the evening of 19 March, the festival will be observed on 20 March; otherwise, it will fall on 21 March. While countries such as Saudi Arabia may celebrate earlier, religious authorities in India will confirm the date based on local moon sightings. Regardless of the outcome, the state government’s advance adjustments are expected to prevent inconvenience.

Meanwhile, another long weekend is approaching later in the month. 27 March (Friday) has been declared a holiday for Sri Rama Navami across the Telugu-speaking states. With Saturday and Sunday following, residents can anticipate yet another three-day break, rounding off a month marked by multiple festive holidays.