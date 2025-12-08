Telangana Rising Global Summit: CM Revanth Reddy outlines vision for state development

At the Telangana Rising Global Summit-2025 on Monday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy proclaimed that the state is poised for significant development, with ambitious goals set for 2047. Speaking at Telangana Rising Global Summit 1025 in Future City, he articulated the vision to transform Telangana into a three trillion-dollar economy and expressed gratitude to all those involved in drafting this vision document.

Inviting suggestions from industrialists and economists, CM Reddy stressed the importance of creating a comprehensive roadmap for Telangana's future, inspired by historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He highlighted the long-standing struggle of the Telangana people for a separate state, a dream realised in 2014 under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and then-Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Looking ahead, CM Reddy aims to position Telangana as the most developed state in India and a leader on the global stage within the next decade. He noted that with India's centenary of independence approaching in 2047, now is the time to evaluate the nation's achievements.

Reflecting on the essence of Telangana's cultural practices, he mentioned the importance of seeking blessings and support from the community when embarking on significant ventures. To this end, he has engaged officials, governmental agencies, the Indian School of Business, and experts from NITI Aayog to refine their aspirations.

In closing, CM Reddy expressed his gratitude for the diverse representation at the summit, recognising the contributions of business leaders, policymakers, diplomats, and experts, and emphasised his openness to their insights and recommendations.