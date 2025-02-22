Telangana RTC Announces Special Bus Services for Mahashivratri

In anticipation of Mahashivratri on February 26, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) has announced the operation of 440 special buses to accommodate the influx of devotees visiting renowned Shiva temples. RTC Managing Director Sajjanar shared the details regarding this initiative aimed at facilitating safe and convenient travel for pilgrims.

From February 25 to 28, special buses will run from various parts of Hyderabad to prominent Shaivite shrines, including Keesaragutta, Edupayala, and Biranguda. Sajjanar encouraged passengers to take advantage of these dedicated bus services to ensure they reach their destinations safely during this auspicious time.