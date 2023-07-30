Telangana sees hike in Conjunctivitis cases

The doctors say that more than a thousand cases have been registered in these three states within a month. They said that thirty to forty victims are coming to Sarojani Devi Hospital alone every day

Conjunctivitis cases are increasing in Telangana. Patients are queuing up at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors of LV Prasad Hospital said that besides Telangana, cases are increasing in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The doctors say that more than a thousand cases have been registered in these three states within a month. They said that thirty to forty victims are coming to Sarojani Devi Hospital alone every day and that eye strain is also one of the viral infections that come in the rainy season.

It is explained that moisture in the air due to rains and viruses and fungal infections spread due to wetness. Tests have shown that most of the victims who are coming to the hospital are caused by a special virus like adeno virus.

Doctors say that there is no danger to eyesight due to follicular conjunctivitis caused by the virus. It is advised not to neglect it. They said to keep the eyes clean in this season.

It is advised to wash the eyes and face with warm water after coming out. Doctors say that vigilance is necessary in case of severe conjunctivitis (epidemic keratoconjunctivitis). They warned that there is a risk of vision problems in the long run. It is stated that if the eye twitching is very painful, do not neglect it and consult a doctor.

Doctors said that the symptoms of red eyes, itching, inability to see light, fever, sore throat and other symptoms are seen in the sufferers of ophthalmia. The doctors warned that it is contagious and if one person in the house gets infected, it will spread to the others. It is advised not to rub the eyes and self-medicate because it is itchy, consult a doctor and get treatment.