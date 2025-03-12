Hyderabad: Nearly 20 lakh pending applications under the 2020 Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) are expected to be processed soon, provided applicants complete the necessary formalities and fee payments. The government hopes that at least five lakh applicants will take advantage of the 25% rebate on LRS fees and pro rata open space charges by making payments before March 31.

Scrutiny and Eligibility Process

Of the 25 lakh applications received under the scheme, 2.5 lakh were deemed ineligible as they pertained to plots on prohibited lands. Additionally, plots located within 200 metres of water bodies require further inspection by the Revenue and Irrigation Departments before clearance.

Among the eligible applications, five to six lakh cases have discrepancies in the market value details provided by applicants compared to official government registration values. These have been sent to the Registration & Stamps Department for verification.

Officials confirmed that 14.9 lakh applicants whose applications are in order have already been issued fee payment letters. The remaining cases, including those under scrutiny by the Registration Department and near water bodies, are expected to receive their fee letters soon, with the verification process likely to be completed within 10 days.

Push for March 31 Deadline and Government Initiatives

A recent government order offers a 25% rebate on LRS fees for those who make payments before the month-end. However, applicants opting to pay the open space charges later at the time of construction will not be eligible for this discount. The order also prohibits registration of plots or issuance of building permissions for plots in unauthorised layouts unless they are regularised under LRS.

While efforts to promote the scheme within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) remain limited, district Collectors are actively running awareness campaigns. Meetings are being held with citizens and layout developers, and information boards are being placed at layout sites to encourage applicants to complete payments before March 31.

Technical Issues Resolved

Earlier, some applicants faced technical glitches while accessing the LRS online portal, but officials have confirmed that these issues have now been resolved, ensuring a smoother process for applicants looking to complete their regularisation.

With a final push from the government and district administrations, officials are optimistic about clearing a substantial number of pending LRS applications, offering relief to applicants and streamlining land regularisation across Telangana.