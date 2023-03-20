Telangana: SIT issues notices to Revanth Reddy, asks to give evidences on TSPSC paper leakage

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government has intensified the probe in the case of leakage of TSPSC question papers. It is known that the State Public Service Commission has already cancelled many examinations. A SIT team headed by AR Srinivas stepped in and intensified the investigation and took those involved in the paper leak into custody and are being interrogated. As the investigation goes on, the facts keep coming out.



On the one hand, the investigation is going on, on the other hand, this issue is causing a stir politically. Political leaders are making accusations and counter-accusations on paper leaks. At this very moment, some leaders are making accusations against BRS leaders. Along with TPCC President Revanth Reddy, some other political leaders made serious allegations that KTR and his PA were behind the leak of the papers. With this the SIT officials took a crucial decision.

The SIT on Monday issued notices to those making allegations in the TSPSC papers leak case. In the paper leakage case, they have given notices to provide evidence regarding the allegations they are making. The SIT asked them to share the information they have with them. TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy along with some other politicians were issued notices. The SIT notices said that Revanth Reddy should give them the information about the leak of the papers. Meanwhile, it is known that Revanth has alleged that KTR PA Tirupati is involved in paper leakage and that hundreds of candidates in his village got more than hundred marks in Group 1 preliminary examination.



